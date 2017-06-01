Top Stories
Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Spotted Together for First Time in Months

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Chloe Moretz is 'Appalled' by Her Snow White Parody's Body-Shaming Movie Poster

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Jennifer Garner Responds to 'People' Cover Story: 'My Family is Complete'

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Kathy Griffin's Photographer Stands By the Photo (Video)

Thu, 01 June 2017 at 12:32 pm

Brad Pitt Goes to Universal Studios with Chris Cornell's Kids

Brad Pitt Goes to Universal Studios with Chris Cornell's Kids

It looks like Brad Pitt is stepping up to provide support for Chris Cornell‘s family during their time of grief following the rocker’s shocking death.

The 54-year-old actor was reportedly spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell‘s two children – Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11.

Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time,” a source told E! News. “He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.”

Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy,” the source continued, adding that Christopher loved The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. “They all seemed comfortable together, like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.”

Brad and Chris were longtime friends and the actor was in attendance at the funeral last week.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Pitt, Chris Cornell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott heat things up with some major PDA - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario revisits her real-life eating disorder in her new movie Feed - Just Jared Jr
  • Recently engaged Bachelorette alum Britt Nilsson is opening up about her major money and career struggles - Wetpaint
  • Get the scoop on the complex gender politics involved in the Wonder Woman movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of adopting Rob's daughter Dream? - Gossip Cop