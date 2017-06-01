Brad Pitt Goes to Universal Studios with Chris Cornell's Kids

It looks like Brad Pitt is stepping up to provide support for Chris Cornell‘s family during their time of grief following the rocker’s shocking death.

The 54-year-old actor was reportedly spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood with Cornell‘s two children – Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11.

“Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time,” a source told E! News. “He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them.”

“Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy,” the source continued, adding that Christopher loved The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. “They all seemed comfortable together, like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park.”

Brad and Chris were longtime friends and the actor was in attendance at the funeral last week.