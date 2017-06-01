Top Stories
Thu, 01 June 2017 at 11:40 am

Gwyneth Paltrow Says The Criticism She Gets Has 'Got A Few Layers To It'

Gwyneth Paltrow Says The Criticism She Gets Has 'Got A Few Layers To It'

Gwyneth Paltrow looks fresh faced on the new cover of The EDIT magazine!

On her body changing with age: “I used to exercise for two hours a day… An hour of cardio and an hour of weights. But there’s just no time anymore. I’m getting old, my back hurts! It’s depressing. Some days, the gym gives me this rush of energy and I feel amazing, but then my body’s like, ‘F*** you.’”

On why she gets so much criticism: “It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive… I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”

On her difficult divorce from ex Chris Martin: “I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s*** at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

On whether she’ll reprise her role as Pepper Pots for The Avengers: “Oh, I can’t talk about that… You never know.”

For more from Gwyneth, visit Net-A-Porter.com.
Credit: Chris Colls; Photos: The EDIT
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Magazine

  • TaraTeller

    people criticize you goopy because you are a pretentious asshat spewing snake oil medical advice and you’re a snob. and I thought your “conscious uncoupling” was so FABULOUS and sans drama.