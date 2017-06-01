James Corden Films 'Mary Poppins' Skit with Ben Kingsley!

It looks like James Corden has another crosswalk musical in the works!

The 38-year-old talk show host was seen wearing all of the iconic costumes from the movie Mary Poppins while filming alongside Sir Ben Kingsley on Wednesday (May 31) in London, England.

James played the role of Mary, of course, while Sir Ben was dressed up as chimney sweep Bert. The songs they performed include “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”

Corden‘s show is all repeats this week, so we can expect to hopefully see the skit air next week!

15+ pictures inside of James Corden filming the sketch with Sir Ben Kingsley…