London Under Attack, Celebs Send Prayers - Read Tweets

Ariana Grande Visits Bombing Victims at Manchester Hospital

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Kelsey Grammer Has Some Advice for Kathy Griffin (Video)

Sat, 03 June 2017 at 9:57 pm

Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Toned Abs in L.A.

Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Toned Abs in L.A.

Bella Hadid is joined by a couple friends as they make their way into a Nike event on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old model showed off her killer abs in a Nike crop top and running pants as she attended the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

The day before, Bella was all smiles as she showed off her killer legs during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Bella recently returned home from some time in Monaco where she attended the Grand Prix event with pal Winne Harlow.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

