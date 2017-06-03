Sat, 03 June 2017 at 9:57 pm
Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Toned Abs in L.A.
Bella Hadid is joined by a couple friends as they make their way into a Nike event on Saturday afternoon (June 3) at The Grove in Los Angeles.
The 20-year-old model showed off her killer abs in a Nike crop top and running pants as she attended the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid
The day before, Bella was all smiles as she showed off her killer legs during a photo shoot in Los Angeles.
Bella recently returned home from some time in Monaco where she attended the Grand Prix event with pal Winne Harlow.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Bella Hadid
Sponsored Links by ZergNet