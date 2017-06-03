Hailey Baldwin Wears Bold Green Tracksuit Out to Dinner in LA

Hailey Baldwin is officially bringing back the tracksuit while leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles last night (June 2).

The model’s tracksuit had “Fear of God” inscribed on the back of the jacket in a bold green color.

Just the day before, Hailey was spotted checking out of the Montage Beverly Hills after a meeting with her team.

Hailey also shared the funny story behind her very first tattoo she ever got on Snapchat later that night.

“This is my first tat,” she captioned on a pic, circling the Roman numerals on the side of her right wrist. “1 of 17…”

