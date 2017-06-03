Top Stories
Sat, 03 June 2017 at 2:41 pm

Hailey Baldwin Wears Bold Green Tracksuit Out to Dinner in LA

Hailey Baldwin Wears Bold Green Tracksuit Out to Dinner in LA

Hailey Baldwin is officially bringing back the tracksuit while leaving Craig’s in Los Angeles last night (June 2).

The model’s tracksuit had “Fear of God” inscribed on the back of the jacket in a bold green color.

Just the day before, Hailey was spotted checking out of the Montage Beverly Hills after a meeting with her team.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey also shared the funny story behind her very first tattoo she ever got on Snapchat later that night.

“This is my first tat,” she captioned on a pic, circling the Roman numerals on the side of her right wrist. “1 of 17…”

Check out why she got that specific tattoo on JustJaredJR.com
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

