Orlando Bloom Steps Out in T-Shirt Designed by Son Flynn - See the Cute Drawings!
Orlando Bloom is the best dad ever.
The 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor was spotted rocking a trendy purple scarf and a pair of Nike high-tops while out and about with a friend on Friday (June 2) in Brentwood, Calif.
While Orlando‘s outfit appears to be simple enough, if you look closely at his white t-shirt, you’ll see some hand-drawn designs by his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr‘s six-year-old son Flynn!
One of them is Flynn‘s name with a heart, and the other looks like eyes and a mouth. Too cute!
“I’m so in love with being a dad,” Orlando recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a very lucky man. Being a kid again [and] re-experiencing life on that level [is my favorite part of being a parent.]“