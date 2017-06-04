Orlando Bloom Steps Out in T-Shirt Designed by Son Flynn - See the Cute Drawings!

Top Stories
Orlando Bloom is the best dad ever.

The 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor was spotted rocking a trendy purple scarf and a pair of Nike high-tops while out and about with a friend on Friday (June 2) in Brentwood, Calif.

While Orlando‘s outfit appears to be simple enough, if you look closely at his white t-shirt, you’ll see some hand-drawn designs by his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr‘s six-year-old son Flynn!

One of them is Flynn‘s name with a heart, and the other looks like eyes and a mouth. Too cute!

“I’m so in love with being a dad,” Orlando recently told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m a very lucky man. Being a kid again [and] re-experiencing life on that level [is my favorite part of being a parent.]“
