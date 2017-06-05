'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunner Talks Shocking Death in Season 3 Premiere (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you haven’t watch the latest Fear the Walking Dead episode!

Season three of the hit zombie show returned tonight (June 4) with an action-packed two hour season premiere.

The Clark family was set to take off another journey with an infected invasion separated the group.

Within the first few minutes of the season premiere, fans had to say goodbye to a high-profiled character in a shocking death.

After the premiere, showrunner Dave Erickson spoke out on the character’s death.

Fear the Walking Dead airs on AMC on Sunday nights at 9/8c.

Click inside for spoilers…

While being flown out to safety, Travis (Cliff Curtis) was shot in the neck by a bullet and in order to avoid turning in front of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), he jumped out of the helicopter to his death.

“Travis is dead,” showruner Dave told Entertainment Weekly. “I think what was important from the perspective of the audience as well as for the characters, it was something worse again in the fact that we thought we’ve achieved some level of safety. We thought we were going to be okay, and then out of nowhere in the random violence of the apocalypse, suddenly Travis is taken from us. And in his last action, he realizes how bad his wound is before Alicia does and he knows that life is seeping out of him and it’s only a matter of time before he dies, and he doesn’t want her to be responsible for putting him down.”