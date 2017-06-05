Top Stories
Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Halle Berry Is Not Pregnant, Rep Confirms Amid Rumors

Mon, 05 June 2017 at 9:50 pm

Priyanka Chopra & Joan Smalls Wear Michael Kors' Designs at CFDA Fashion Awards 2017!

Priyanka Chopra and Joan Smalls hit the carpet at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The ladies had something in common that evening. They both, along with model Arizona Muse, wore designs created by Michael Kors!

Also pictured inside: Priyanka stepping out in the Big Apple the day before holding a bottle of Aquafina Sparkling.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and sandals. Joan is wearing a Michael Kors Collection gown, hoops, and sandals. Arizona is wearing a Michael Kors Collection dress and clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Priyanka Chopra and Joan Smalls on the carpet…

Photos: Getty
