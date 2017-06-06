Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 7:43 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Kickbox For The Cameras Again!

Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Sophie Turner are having fun in front of the cameras once again!

The couple was spotted with Joe‘s DNCE band mate Cole Whittle as they left the gym on Tuesday morning (June 6) in Los Angeles.

The group decided to ham it up for the paparazzi and showed off some ninja-style kickboxing moves as they headed back to their car.

Just the day before, the trio also showed off some fun moves as they left lunch at Alfred Coffee & Kitchen.

We’d totally love to be friends with these guys!
