Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Blonde Hair at Dinner

Blac Chyna is sporting a sexy new look!

The 29-year-old TV personality showed off her new blonde hair as she showed off some skin in a denim outfit while out on Monday night (June 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna was joined by close friend and hair stylist Kellon Deryck as they stepped out for dinner at Barton G.

Chyna recently took to Instagram to show off the new diamond she now has on one of her teeth!

Check it out below.