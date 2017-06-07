Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 5:00 am

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Blonde Hair at Dinner

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Blonde Hair at Dinner

Blac Chyna is sporting a sexy new look!

The 29-year-old TV personality showed off her new blonde hair as she showed off some skin in a denim outfit while out on Monday night (June 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna was joined by close friend and hair stylist Kellon Deryck as they stepped out for dinner at Barton G.

Chyna recently took to Instagram to show off the new diamond she now has on one of her teeth!

Check it out below.

Cheese bitch 💎

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna shows off new blonde hair at dinner01
blac chyna shows off new blonde hair at dinner02
blac chyna shows off new blonde hair at dinner03
blac chyna shows off new blonde hair at dinner04
blac chyna shows off new blonde hair at dinner05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Blac Chyna

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop