Wed, 07 June 2017 at 4:18 pm

'Interview Magazine' Profiles RJ Cyler & Other Rising Stars in Youth in Revolt Issue

Power Rangers star RJ Cyler leads the pack in Interview Magazine‘s special Youth in Revolt June/July issue.

The 22-year-old actor joined nine other up-and-coming stars and industry disrupters, including Eiza Gonzalez, Harris Dickinson and Patrick Gibson.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

RJ on the importance of family: “My mama and my papa are my babies. At a certain age, you switch places with your parents. They’ve become so spoiled, goodness gracious. Everybody’s like, ‘You’ve got to stop giving them stuff.’ But how do I stop? They’re my parents!”

Eiza on her father’s passing: “When my father passed away, I learned to be unattached to physical things. At a very young age, I was able to roam the world and be emotionally connected, but physically disconnected.”

Harris on becoming an actor: “I always wanted to be a different person for the day. Every time I went to the cinema or to the theater, I would come out with this overwhelming sense of joy. At about 16, I put all my energy into it.”

Other rising stars profiled included Damson Idris, Hannah Gross, Letitia Wright, Mamoudou Athie, Mikey Madison and Odessa Young.

For more from Interview‘s rising stars, visit InterviewMagazine.com.

