Top Stories
CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

CMT Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 11:52 pm

Watch the Brand New Trailer For Disney & Pixar's 'Coco'

Watch the Brand New Trailer For Disney & Pixar's 'Coco'

The dead come alive in this brand new trailer for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Coco.

Here’s the synopsis: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco opens in theaters on November 22!


Coco New Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
coco new movie trailer 01

Photos: Disney/Pixar
Posted to: Movies, Trailers

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop
  • Anna

    The first trailer felt more magical. Still excited for this film. The soundtrack gives me goosebumps. Have a feeling the soundtrack will be nominated for an oscar.