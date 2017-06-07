Watch the Brand New Trailer For Disney & Pixar's 'Coco'

The dead come alive in this brand new trailer for the upcoming Disney/Pixar film Coco.

Here’s the synopsis: Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco opens in theaters on November 22!



Coco New Trailer