Halsey Performs 'Eyes Closed/Now or Never' Medley on 'Late Show,' Spray Paints Ghost Bride (Video)

Halsey stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (June 8) to belt out a medley of hits from hopeless fountain kingdom!

The 22-year-old singer’s latest album is already on track to become the No. 1 in the country.

During her dramatic performance, Halsey spray painted a giant ghost bride on the stage with the word “Lover.”

The stage also featured two giant glass windows lined with red flowers and the words “My Lover” and “My Liar.”

Halsey rocked a red coat, jean shorts, curly blue wig, and long red nails.

On Friday morning, she performed an outdoor concert on the Today show, as part of the summer Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. She showcased her hits “Now or Never,” “Colors,” “Castle,” and “Strangers,” marking her and Lauren Jauregui‘s first live performance of the pro-LGBTQ love song.

Watch all of the performances below!


