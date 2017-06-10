Armie Hammer Brings His Adorable Kids to the ‘Cars 3′ Premiere!

Armie Hammer Brings His Adorable Kids to the ‘Cars 3′ Premiere!
gallery
GettyImages 694643964
GettyImages 694648524
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere01
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere02
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere03
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere04
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere05
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere06
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere07
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere08
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere09
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere10
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere11
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere12
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere13
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere14
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere15
armie hammer is joined by his adorable kids at cars 3 premiere16

Armie Hammer was joined by some very special guests on the red carpet for his new movie Cars 3!

The 30-year-old actor was joined by wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two kids - Harper, 2, and Ford, 5 months - at the premiere on Saturday (June 10) at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Armie Hammer

Also joining Armie at the premiere were his Cars co-stars Kerry Washington, Owen Wilson, Nathan Fillion, and Lea Delaria.

Other stars who stepped out for the premiere included Heather Morris, Samira Wiley, Anneliese van der Pol, and Andra Day.

Cars 3 is set to hit theaters on June 16.

FYI: Armie is wearing a Burberry suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere...

Sponsored Links by ZergNet

Top Stories

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce's due date is approaching but Jay Z is in Jamaica - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez totally lost a trivia game about herself - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's all the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry drama explained - Wetpaint
  • Everything you need to know before the Tonys this weekend - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Markle isn't ditching her friends for Prince Harry - Gossip Cop
Sponsored Links by ZergNet
Just Jared Jr
  1. Jennifer Lawrence is OK After Plane's Engines Failed During Flight
    Jennifer Lawrence is OK After Plane's Engines Failed During...
    Jennifer Lawrence is thankfully not hurt after being involved in a super scary incident. The Hunger...
  2. Hailey Baldwin Is Pretty in Pink at the Beach!
    Hailey Baldwin Is Pretty in Pink at the Beach!
    Hailey Baldwin is enjoying the beautiful Miami weather with her friends this weekend and...
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Accidentally Made Her Collab With The Vamps Explicit
    Sabrina Carpenter Accidentally Made Her Collab With The...
    Just last month, Sabrina Carpenter debuted a new collaboration with The Vamps and DJ Mike Perry,...
Read more on Just Jared Jr! »