Armie Hammer Brings His Adorable Kids to the ‘Cars 3′ Premiere!

Armie Hammer was joined by some very special guests on the red carpet for his new movie Cars 3!

The 30-year-old actor was joined by wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two kids - Harper, 2, and Ford, 5 months - at the premiere on Saturday (June 10) at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Also joining Armie at the premiere were his Cars co-stars Kerry Washington, Owen Wilson, Nathan Fillion, and Lea Delaria.

Other stars who stepped out for the premiere included Heather Morris, Samira Wiley, Anneliese van der Pol, and Andra Day.



Cars 3 is set to hit theaters on June 16.

FYI: Armie is wearing a Burberry suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

