Sat, 10 June 2017 at 7:17 pm

Meghan Markle Flies to Texas for 'Suits' Fan Event!

Meghan Markle Flies to Texas for 'Suits' Fan Event!

Meghan Markle‘s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams is dishing on her and Prince Harry‘s relationship!

The 35-year-old actress – who recently joined her boyfriend at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding reception – was all smiles as she was spotted touching down on Saturday (June 10) in Austin, Texas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry kissing Meghan Markle after the Audi Polo Challenge

She will join her Suits castmates at a script reading to commemorate their upcoming 100th episode at the 2017 ATX Television Festival on Sunday.

Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great,” Patrick told Entertainment Tonight at the festival on Saturday. “She’s super excited. I’m super happy for her and she’s been such a pro in this season and it’s going so well. I’m very, very happy for her.”

“The set is like a workplace,” he went on, revealing that he hasn’t met Harry yet. “Who would want to come to a workplace? Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they’re not that cool.”

As for Harry possibly making a cameo on the USA series? Click inside to hear what Patrick had to say…

“I’ll work on it,” Patrick laughed. “I’ll put in the hours. I’m sure it’s super easy and uncomplicated.”

Don’t miss season seven of Suits when it premieres on July 12 on USA!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Prince Harry

