Sun, 11 June 2017 at 9:57 am

Amber Rose Challenges Fans to Post Their Own 'Fire Ass Feminist Post'

Amber Rose Challenges Fans to Post Their Own 'Fire Ass Feminist Post'

Amber Rose isn’t really worried about haters.

The 33-year-old model posted a photo of herself – baring it all from the waist down – but it was quickly deleted by Instagram.

“When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍,” Amber wrote.

In case you’re not familiar, SlutWalk is an annual event that helps to raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. It provides a safe, inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.

Amber then took to social media to challenge her fans to post their own version of the shot in support of the cause.

“Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol 😂 post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave 🙄”

Pictured: Amber steps out in a lace top on Saturday afternoon (June 10) in Los Angeles.

Click inside to see more funny reenactments…

🤤 @tif.f.anyy #AmberRoseChallenge #mcdonaldsislife

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

😂😩😆 @cat.thomps #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

😂🙏🏽😩 #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

amber rose steps out after photo controversy 01
amber rose steps out after photo controversy 02
amber rose steps out after photo controversy 03
amber rose steps out after photo controversy 04
amber rose steps out after photo controversy 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
Posted to: Amber Rose

    I’m with Amber!

  • Tom Stockner

    Her Mother and her children must be so proud.

  • SamFarrah

    This is not empowering-it’s trashy. If you want to empower women then encourage them to stay in school, read, learn new things-strive for better jobs so they can earn as much as men. Showing your vagina on the internet is not the way to do that. If a non-famous person did that the photo would follow them around forever-imagine applying for a job and they Google you? Modesty and class may not get you many “likes” on Twitter or Instagram but it can help ensure a positive reputation.

  • patricio rodriguez

    Who needs gloria steinem with her books and shit… When you can show your vagina 🙄

  • TaraTeller

    PREACH!!!! If Amber is so “body positive” how come that photo is so SHOPPED and why has she had so much plastic surgery? This faux brand of feminism is revolting. Getting naked has nothing to do with feminism.

  • SamFarrah

    I love the way you put it: faux brand of feminism-exactly!!! I am in my 30s and I don’t have any children but I am concerned for the younger generations-they are going to think this is okay and normal. It is not!

  • TaraTeller

    A lot of young women today are obsessed with celebrities like the Kartrashians and celebuspawn models and want to be just like them. They want to be perceived as “hot” but want to call it empowerment. It’s sad but I’m sure there are lots of men who are quite grateful to see so many naked women. They don’t see this as empowerment, they see these women as objects.