Amber Rose Challenges Fans to Post Their Own 'Fire Ass Feminist Post'

Amber Rose isn’t really worried about haters.

The 33-year-old model posted a photo of herself – baring it all from the waist down – but it was quickly deleted by Instagram.

“When IG deletes ur fire ass feminist post but you really don’t give a fuck because everyone picked it up already #amberroseslutwalk #bringbackthebush 😍,” Amber wrote.

In case you’re not familiar, SlutWalk is an annual event that helps to raise awareness about sexual injustice and gender inequality. It provides a safe, inclusive space to entertain, educate, and empower.

Amber then took to social media to challenge her fans to post their own version of the shot in support of the cause.

“Amber Rose challenge anyone? Lol 😂 post your version of my picture and hashtag #AmberRoseChallenge behalf of feminism, body positivity and not conforming to society norms of how we should live, what we should wear and where we should shave 🙄”

Pictured: Amber steps out in a lace top on Saturday afternoon (June 10) in Los Angeles.

🤤 @tif.f.anyy #AmberRoseChallenge #mcdonaldsislife A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

😂😩😆 @cat.thomps #AmberRoseChallenge #amberroseslutwalk A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT