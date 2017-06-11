Top Stories
Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Watch Katy Perry Rank Her Exes' Bedroom Skills!

'Bachelor in Paradise' Suspends Productions Over Allegations of Misconduct

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Sun, 11 June 2017 at 7:16 pm

Anna Wintour Wears Sunglasses on Tony Awards Red Carpet

Anna Wintour Wears Sunglasses on Tony Awards Red Carpet

Anna Wintour hits the red carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The Vogue editor-in-chief, who wore her signature sunglasses on the carpet, was joined by her daughter Bee Shaffer, who works on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Anna has been involved with helping add better fashion to the Tony Awards red carpet for the last few years and she picks several nominees to dress each year now!

FYI: Bee is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress.
