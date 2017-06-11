Laurie Metcalf Wins for 'Doll's House, Part 2' at Tonys 2017!

Laurie Metcalf accepts her award on stage at the 2017 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday (June 11) in New York City

The Broadway veteran won her first Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her work in the new play A Doll’s House, Part 2.

Also in attendance at the Tonys were Laurie‘s co-stars Condola Rashad, Chris Cooper, and Jayne Houdyshell, who were all nominated for their work as well.

FYI: Condola is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.