Selena Gomez Makes a Casual Run to Health Store in NYC

Selena Gomez is enjoying a relaxing day in the Big Apple!

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer rocked all black with a denim jacket and sneakers while making a stop at GNC to pick up some health products on Sunday (June 11) in New York City.

She carried a red bag as well as a red Isopure drink.

Earlier this week, Selena stepped out in a sexy sheer dress for her date night with The Weeknd after his concert in Brooklyn (where we’re sure she put her hair in a bun and danced all night).