Megyn Kelly Breaks Silence on Alex Jones Interview, Calls His Sandy Hook Views 'Revolting'

Megyn Kelly is responding to the intense backlash she’s receiving for interviewing InfoWars’ Alex Jones, who thinks the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012 was a hoax.

The 46-year-old NBC host was relieved of her duties to host a Sandy Hook benefit this week in Washington, DC over the interview.

“I understand and respect the decision of the event organizers but I’m of course disappointed that I won’t be there to support them on Wednesday night,” Megyn told People. “I find Alex Jones’s suggestion that Sandy Hook was ‘a hoax’ as personally revolting as every other rational person does. It left me, and many other Americans, asking the very question that prompted this interview: how does Jones, who traffics in these outrageous conspiracy theories, have the respect of the president of the United States and a growing audience of millions?”

“President Trump, by praising and citing him, appearing on his show, and giving him White House press credentials, has helped elevate Jones, to the alarm of many,” Megyn continued. “Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light — as journalists are supposed to do — on this influential figure, and yes — to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity.”

If you didn’t know, Alex is the host of InfoWars and is a conspiracy theorist. The interview is slated to air on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly this Sunday.