Celine Dion Set To Launch Lifestyle Collection At Nordstrom!

Celine Dion is making her way to Nordstrom!

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning diva has partnered with Nordstrom to launch the fall 2017 collection of her eponymous lifestyle brand in the U.S. at all its stores and online in August, according to WWD.

“I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” Celine said in a statement. “They’re a wonderful company with great stores, and I’m proud to be associated with them along with my partners at The Bugatti Group, Epic Rights and Prominent Brand + Talent. My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

Pictured: Celine looking gorgeous in a bright floral ensemble while exiting her hotel on Wednesday afternoon (June 14) in Paris, France.

FYI: Celine is wearing a Roberto Cavalli pant, jacket and coat.