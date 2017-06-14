Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 1:13 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out with Jennifer Meyer in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out with Jennifer Meyer in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in his signature newsboy cap while hanging out with friends on Tuesday (June 13) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actor was seen strolling around the Big Apple with his friend Jennifer Meyer and her daughter Ruby, along with another young friend (not pictured).

Leo is best friends with Jennifer‘s ex Tobey Maguire and he has been close with the full family for many years. Just a couple weeks ago he was seen checking out Ruby‘s school play!
