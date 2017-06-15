Jay Z Uses Twitter to Thank All of His Inspirations
Jay Z just sent out a long series of tweets that led some fans to think he has been hacked, but all of the tweets make sense!
The 47-year-old rapper took to the social media site on Thursday (June 15) to thank all of the people who have inspired him over the years.
Jay‘s tweet-storm came on the day that he is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s not expected to attend the event as his wife Beyonce has either given birth already or is just about to welcome their twins.
In his final tweet, Jay shared a video from President Obama opening up about their friendship and how their lives are similar.
Read the tweets below!
Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait,
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Click inside for all of Jay Z’s tweets…
Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too!
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I'm new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent .
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Thank you, this way
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time .
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I'm done . I'm deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right.
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
I promise I'm not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself)
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017
And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA . Thank you 44 https://t.co/CueS0BynCj
— Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017