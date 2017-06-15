Top Stories
Thu, 15 June 2017 at 9:35 pm

Jay Z Uses Twitter to Thank All of His Inspirations

Jay Z Uses Twitter to Thank All of His Inspirations

Jay Z just sent out a long series of tweets that led some fans to think he has been hacked, but all of the tweets make sense!

The 47-year-old rapper took to the social media site on Thursday (June 15) to thank all of the people who have inspired him over the years.

Jay‘s tweet-storm came on the day that he is being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He’s not expected to attend the event as his wife Beyonce has either given birth already or is just about to welcome their twins.

In his final tweet, Jay shared a video from President Obama opening up about their friendship and how their lives are similar.

Read the tweets below!

Click inside for all of Jay Z’s tweets…

