Tom Holland's Pet Pooch Steals The Show At 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' London Photo Call!

Tom Holland and Zendaya are on a non-stop promotional run for Spider-Man: Homecoming!

The 21-year-old actor and the 20-year-old actress stepped out for another photo call for the upcoming film on Thursday morning (June 15) at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.

Tom and Zendaya were also joined by producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, director Jon Watts, and Tom‘s adorable pet pooch Tessa, who totally stole the show with a surprise appearance on the blue carpet.

“The star of the show today is my angel. Missed her so much,” Tom captioned with his Instagram post.