Watch Maddie Ziegler's Full Dance Scene from 'Book of Henry'

One of the most emotional moments of the new movie The Book of Henry is when Maddie Ziegler‘s character performs a dance routine at her school’s talent show.

You don’t get to see the full dance in the film, but luckily Focus Features has released the entire clip online ahead of the film’s release this weekend!

The dance routine allows Maddie‘s character Christina to finally convey some of the emotions she has been feeling throughout the film up until that point.

Maddie and her co-star Jaeden Lieberher are the cover stars of JustJared.com‘s new online magazine Raw, which is launching on Friday (June 16), just in time for the film’s release!



Maddie Ziegler Dances in THE BOOK OF HENRY