Fri, 16 June 2017 at 11:02 am

Jamie Foxx, Ansel Elgort, & James Corden Battle in a Riff-Off!

Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort star in the upcoming movie Baby Driver and the actors faced off against James Corden in a riff-off on The Late Late Show on Thursday (June 15) in Los Angeles.

Jamie popped up in the audience at the top of the show to challenge James to the riff-off. When they started doing songs featured in Baby Driver, Ansel walked on stage to join in.

You’ve gotta watch Ansel do a cover of The Commodores song “Easy” because he sounds incredible!

In the end, all three of the guys sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” together. Watch below!


Riff-Off w/ Jamie Foxx & Ansel Elgort

Click inside to watch more videos from the episode…


Ansel Elgort Has No Issues with Nudity


Jamie Foxx Recalls Meeting Kanye West


Jamie Foxx & Ansel Elgort Have Some Fashion Fails

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, James Corden, Jamie Foxx

