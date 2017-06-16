Justin Hartley, Malin Akerman, & Lucas Till Look Sharp at Monte Carlo TV Festival 2017
Justin Hartley is looking dapper at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!
The 40-year-old This Is Us actor suited up for the opening night ceremony on Friday (June 16) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
He was joined on the red carpet by Billions star Malin Akerman and X-Men‘s Lucas Till.
Justin brought along his fiancee Chrishell Stause, who looked gorgeous in a light purple strapless dress. (The two were spotted en route to Monaco on Wednesday).
Also in attendance were Pamela Anderson, rocking a stunning white gown with a train, and Walk the Line‘s Robert Patrick.
Check out the Instagram selfie Lucas shared from the event, featuring Malin, Robert, Wilmer Valderrama, and more!
“At the #ftv17 with these fools @wilmervalderrama @tjjefferson @ripfighter,” Lucas captioned it. “Here. We. Go. @malinakerman.”
FYI: Malin is wearing a Sebastian Gunawan Red jumpsuit. Pamela is wearing Gauri and Nainika.
