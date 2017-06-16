Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 8:36 pm

Justin Hartley, Malin Akerman, & Lucas Till Look Sharp at Monte Carlo TV Festival 2017

Justin Hartley, Malin Akerman, & Lucas Till Look Sharp at Monte Carlo TV Festival 2017

Justin Hartley is looking dapper at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor suited up for the opening night ceremony on Friday (June 16) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

He was joined on the red carpet by Billions star Malin Akerman and X-Men‘s Lucas Till.

Justin brought along his fiancee Chrishell Stause, who looked gorgeous in a light purple strapless dress. (The two were spotted en route to Monaco on Wednesday).

Also in attendance were Pamela Anderson, rocking a stunning white gown with a train, and Walk the Line‘s Robert Patrick.

Check out the Instagram selfie Lucas shared from the event, featuring Malin, Robert, Wilmer Valderrama, and more!

“At the #ftv17 with these fools @wilmervalderrama @tjjefferson @ripfighter,” Lucas captioned it. “Here. We. Go. @malinakerman.”

A post shared by Lucas Till (@lucastill) on

FYI: Malin is wearing a Sebastian Gunawan Red jumpsuit. Pamela is wearing Gauri and Nainika.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Hartley, Malin Akerman, Lucas Till and more at the festival…

Photos: WENN, INSTAR
