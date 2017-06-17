Top Stories
Sat, 17 June 2017 at 12:26 pm

Rough Night's Ryan Cooper Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in Wet Underwear!

Rough Night's Ryan Cooper Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in Wet Underwear!

Ryan Cooper plays the hot stripper in the new comedy Rough Night and his photo shoot for Out Magazine leaves nothing to the imagination!

The hunky 31-year-old actor and model is seen wearing wet clothes for the shoot by photographer Tony Duran.

Ryan opened up about the scene in which Kate McKinnon‘s character makes out with him on the beach.

“Well, if me passively lying there while she goes nuts on my face is classified as making out, yes,” Ryan jokingly said. “I had crabs coming out of the sand biting my back and Kate on top of me whispering and tickling me. It was very, very hard to remain composed.”

For more from Ryan, visit Out.com!
ryan cooper leaves nothing to the imagination in his underwear 01
ryan cooper leaves nothing to the imagination in his underwear 02

Photos: Tony Duran
