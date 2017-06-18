Alexander Skarsgard Shows Support for Tod's at Milan Fashion Week

Alexander Skarsgard flashed his amazing smile today while attending the Tod’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2018 Presentation.

The 40-year-old Big Little Lies star was in attendance for the Milan Fashion Week presentation on Sunday (June 18) at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, Italy.

Also in attendance at the presentation were Tod’s Andrea Incontri, Chinese actor Jin Dong, and model Johannes Huebl, as well as the models walking the runway.

