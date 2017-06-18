Top Stories
Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Happy Father's Day 2017 - Celeb Instagram Roundup!

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Beyonce's Father Matthew Confirms Twins' Arrival

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Nicki Minaj's Feud With Remy Ma Continues at Atlanta Party

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 4:21 pm

Steven Yeun & Mia Wasikowska Close Out Sydney Film Festival

Steven Yeun & Mia Wasikowska Close Out Sydney Film Festival

Steven Yeun suits up in blue while arriving at the closing night gala and the premiere of his new film Okja at the 2017 Sydney Film Festival held at State Theatre on Sunday (June 18) in Sydney, Australia.

The 33-year-old actor was joined on the carpet by his co-star Daniel Henshall and director Bong Joon-ho.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steven Yeun

In case you haven’t heard of the film, Okja follows Mija, “a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja.”

Also in attendance at the festival was actress Mia Wasikowska.
Just Jared on Facebook
steven yeun mia wasikowska sydney 01
steven yeun mia wasikowska sydney 02
steven yeun mia wasikowska sydney 03
steven yeun mia wasikowska sydney 04
steven yeun mia wasikowska sydney 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bong Joon-ho, Daniel Henshall, Mia Wasikowska, Steven Yeun

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr