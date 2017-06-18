Steven Yeun & Mia Wasikowska Close Out Sydney Film Festival

Steven Yeun suits up in blue while arriving at the closing night gala and the premiere of his new film Okja at the 2017 Sydney Film Festival held at State Theatre on Sunday (June 18) in Sydney, Australia.

The 33-year-old actor was joined on the carpet by his co-star Daniel Henshall and director Bong Joon-ho.

In case you haven’t heard of the film, Okja follows Mija, “a young girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend – a massive animal named Okja.”

Also in attendance at the festival was actress Mia Wasikowska.