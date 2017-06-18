Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Stands By Her Side

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 10:19 am

The Bachelor's DeMario Jackson Steps Out For Dinner in L.A.

DeMario Jackson is staying close to friends amid the recent Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

The 30-year-old reality star was spotted in a casual hoodie and jeans combo while heading to grab dinner with some pals on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of DeMario Jackson

DeMario‘s lawyer recently spoke out about the allegations of misconduct with co-star Corinne Olympios on set of the ABC reality series.

“This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” attorney Walter Mosley said. “It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”
Photos: BACKGRID USA
