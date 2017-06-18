The Bachelor's DeMario Jackson Steps Out For Dinner in L.A.

DeMario Jackson is staying close to friends amid the recent Bachelor in Paradise scandal.

The 30-year-old reality star was spotted in a casual hoodie and jeans combo while heading to grab dinner with some pals on Saturday (June 17) in Los Angeles.

DeMario‘s lawyer recently spoke out about the allegations of misconduct with co-star Corinne Olympios on set of the ABC reality series.

“This has caused a lot of trauma — both physical and emotional injury,” attorney Walter Mosley said. “It’s been difficult for DeMario and his family. He’s a celebrity for all the wrong reasons.”