Danielle Brooks Thinks 'OITNB' Season 7 Will Be Her Last

Danielle Brooks was one of the best parts of Orange Is the New Black‘s fifth season and we hope that the Emmys recognize her individually for the first time this year. Sadly for fans, she might not be in the show past the seventh season.

The 27-year-old actress opened up to EW about her future with the hit Netflix series, which might even end with the seventh season.

“We have until seven for sure. To be honest, I don’t know if I want to play an inmate past that,” Danielle said. “I don’t know if I want to do that because I have a lot in me and a lot that I want to share with the world and different characters I want to be able to bring to life. After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings, but I don’t want to speak too fast on that.”

We’d be sad to see Taystee leave the show!