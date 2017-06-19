Top Stories
Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't at Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

'Big Brother' 2017 - 16 Contestants Announced for Season 19!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

See Photos from the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding!

Mon, 19 June 2017 at 3:27 pm

Danielle Brooks Thinks 'OITNB' Season 7 Will Be Her Last

Danielle Brooks Thinks 'OITNB' Season 7 Will Be Her Last

Danielle Brooks was one of the best parts of Orange Is the New Black‘s fifth season and we hope that the Emmys recognize her individually for the first time this year. Sadly for fans, she might not be in the show past the seventh season.

The 27-year-old actress opened up to EW about her future with the hit Netflix series, which might even end with the seventh season.

“We have until seven for sure. To be honest, I don’t know if I want to play an inmate past that,” Danielle said. “I don’t know if I want to do that because I have a lot in me and a lot that I want to share with the world and different characters I want to be able to bring to life. After seven, I think it might be time for me to spread my wings, but I don’t want to speak too fast on that.”

We’d be sad to see Taystee leave the show!
Just Jared on Facebook
danielle brooks thinks oitnb season 7 will be her last 01
danielle brooks thinks oitnb season 7 will be her last 02
danielle brooks thinks oitnb season 7 will be her last 03
danielle brooks thinks oitnb season 7 will be her last 04
danielle brooks thinks oitnb season 7 will be her last 05

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Seacrest is very close to returning to the American Idol reboot - TMZ
  • Keke Palmer is rocking a super cool new hairdo - Just Jared Jr
  • Steve Harvey gets slammed for his remarks about the Flint water crisis - TooFab
  • Katy Perry breaks a major social media record - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Wonder Woman had a scene inspired by a classic Disney movie - Just Jared Jr