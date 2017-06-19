Eva Longoria Gets 193 Out of 200 Points for 'Family Feud' Fast Money - Watch Now!

Eva Longoria got one of the highest scores during “Fast Money” on Family Feud that we’ve ever seen!

The actress appeared on the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud and she got 193 out of the 200 points needed to win the final round. Her partner Amaury Nolasco, who went second, only needed to get seven points for the team to win $25,000 for charity and it of course happened.

“If you don’t get seven points, you’re going to go down in history as one of the worst Family Feud players of all time,” host Steve Harvey joked before Amaury had to give his answers.

Also on Eva‘s team were Ana Ortiz, Justina Machado, and Wilmer Valderrama.