Kirsten Dunst Reveals If There's More TV In Her Future

Kirsten Dunst steps out in two different looks to do some promo work in New York City on Monday (June 19).

The 35-year-old actress’ movie The Beguiled hits theaters this week!

During an interview with Parade, Kirsten revealed that she has more TV in her future after her successful run in FX’s Fargo.

“There’s a TV show in development for AMC that I’m starring in that, hopefully, we’ll shoot in the fall. It’s called On Becoming a God in Central Florida. George Clooney’s company is producing it,” she said.