Laura Dern Talks About Hollywood Narcissism

Laura Dern sits down for a talk at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Sunday (June 18) in Cannes, France.

Joining the 50-year-old Big Little Lies star at the event was YouTube personality Grace Helbig.

Laura spoke at the event about Hollywood narcissism.

“I am always stunned by the amount of press I have done in my life with respected actors, and we sit there and wait for someone to ask something that we are passionate about, rather than something funny that happened on the set,” she said. “Narcissism only lasts for so long, and I’m thinking ‘Oh my god, how long can he talk about himself?… There should be a cause we can talk about.’”