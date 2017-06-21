Artists Unite for Grenfell Tower Charity Single - Stream & Download

Dozens of singers came together to sing Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in this charity single to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, England.

“For all of us who live in the vicinity, we have the ability to do something and that’s what I’m hoping will happen with the record is that it pricks a few people’s consciousness and then other people decide to do something else… I think it is the right thing to do,” Simon Cowell said on Good Morning Britain after the tragedy, which has killed at least 79 people.

Artists including Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, Jessie J, and more came together to record the single.

You can donate here and buy the song on iTunes here.

Every Artist Featured on Grenfell Tower Charity Single

5 After Midnight

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN