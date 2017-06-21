Artists Unite for Grenfell Tower Charity Single - Stream & Download
Dozens of singers came together to sing Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in this charity single to benefit the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London, England.
“For all of us who live in the vicinity, we have the ability to do something and that’s what I’m hoping will happen with the record is that it pricks a few people’s consciousness and then other people decide to do something else… I think it is the right thing to do,” Simon Cowell said on Good Morning Britain after the tragedy, which has killed at least 79 people.
Artists including Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora, Jessie J, and more came together to record the single.
You can donate here and buy the song on iTunes here.
Click inside to see the full list of artists contributing to the single…
Every Artist Featured on Grenfell Tower Charity Single
5 After Midnight
Angel
Anne-Marie
Bastille
Brian May – Queen
Carl Barât – The Libertines
Craig David
Deno
Donae’o
Dua Lipa
Ella Eyre
Ella Henderson
Emeli Sandé
Fleur East
Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell
Geri Halliwell
Gregory Porter
James Arthur
James Blunt
Jessie J
Jessie Ware
John Newman
Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers
Jorja Smith
Kelly Jones – Stereophonics
Labrinth
Leona Lewis
Liam Payne
London Community Gospel Choir
Louis Tomlinson
Louisa Johnson
Matt Goss
Matt Terry
Mr Eazi
Nathan Sykes
Nile Rodgers
Omar
Paloma Faith
Pixie Lott
Ray BLK
RAYE
Rita Ora
Robbie Williams
Shakka
Shane Filan
Stormzy
The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)
Tokio Myers
Tom Grennan
Tony Hadley
Tulisa
WSTRN