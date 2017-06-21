'Game of Thrones' Reveals Season Seven Character Posters!

Game of Thrones‘ new season is right around the corner!

The hit HBO series just released character posters featuring the cast of GOT‘s seventh season.

The posters feature Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Make sure to check out the new trailer that was just released for the upcoming season.

Game of Thrones is set to premiere on July 16 on HBO!

Click inside to see all of the character posters…

