Wed, 21 June 2017 at 10:57 am

Ruth Negga & Dominic Cooper Team Up In 'Preacher' Season 2 - Watch Trailer!

Ruth Negga and Dominic Copper keep it chic and sophisticated while hitting the carpet at the season two premiere of AMC’s Preacher held at the Theater at the Ace Hotel on Tuesday (June 20) in Los Angeles.

The longtime couple and real-life co-stars were joined by their cast mates Pip Torrens, Joe Gilgun, Ian Colletti, Julie Ann Emery, Graham McTavish, Malcolm Barrett, and producers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, who was accompanied by his wife Lauren Miller.

Also in attendance was Teen Wolf‘s Ian Bohen, Sleepy Hollow‘s Lyndie Greenwood, Sugar Lyn Beard, Haley Joel Osment, Kara Del Toro and Castle star Molly Quinn.

Don’t miss the Season 2 premiere of Preacher on Sunday (June 25) at 10/9c on AMC – Watch the trailer below!


‘Preacher’ Season 2 | Official Trailer

FYI: Ruth is wearing Chanel with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Dominic is wearing Burberry. Seth is wearing a Todd Snyder suit.
