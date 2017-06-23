Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Shopping Trip

Laura Prepon is accentuating her baby bump in stripes!

The 37-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress stepped out for a shopping trip on Friday (June 23) in New York City.

Laura could be seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as well as some shopping bags from a few clothing stores.

While OITNB just released its latest season on Netflix, Laura also just debuted her new film The Hero!

The film follows an ailing movie star as he comes to terms with his past and mortality.

The Hero is now in theaters nationwide.