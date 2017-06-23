Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:34 pm

Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Shopping Trip

Laura Prepon Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Shopping Trip

Laura Prepon is accentuating her baby bump in stripes!

The 37-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress stepped out for a shopping trip on Friday (June 23) in New York City.

Laura could be seen carrying a bouquet of flowers as well as some shopping bags from a few clothing stores.

While OITNB just released its latest season on Netflix, Laura also just debuted her new film The Hero!

The film follows an ailing movie star as he comes to terms with his past and mortality.

The Hero is now in theaters nationwide.

Just Jared on Facebook
laura prepon shows off baby bump during shopping trip 01
laura prepon shows off baby bump during shopping trip 02
laura prepon shows off baby bump during shopping trip 03
laura prepon shows off baby bump during shopping trip 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Laura Prepon, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr