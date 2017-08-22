Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 9:21 pm

11-Year-Old Merrick Hanna Goes to Neverland with His Dance Performance on 'America's Got Talent'

11-Year-Old Merrick Hanna Goes to Neverland with His Dance Performance on 'America's Got Talent'

Merrick Hanna has been wowing the country with his robotic dance moves this summer on America’s Got Talent and his latest performance is no exception!

The 11-year-old dancer performed an interstellar routine that brought him to Neverland, just like in the lyrics to the song “Lost Boy.”

Merrick danced to Alec Benjamin‘s rendition of the Ruth B tune.

The judges loved the performance and Simon Cowell even said that it was the highlight of the show thus far.

Make sure to watch Merrick‘s first and second performances on the show as well!


Merrick Hanna: 11-Year-Old Dancer Delivers Interstellar Performance
Photos: NBC
