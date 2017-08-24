Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's New Music Video Gets Release Details!

Who Won 'Boy Band'? In Real Life Members Are...

Nikki Reed Bares Flat Stomach Weeks After Giving Birth!

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 9:18 pm

Eva Mendes Poses for a Photo Shoot in Los Angeles

Eva Mendes makes a rare appearance while shooting a photo shoot on Thursday afternoon (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress and clothing designer looked pretty in a white jacket over a tan blouse and skirt while wearing snakeskin-print heels as she modeled for the shoot.

The day before, Eva was visited by her mom on set of the shoot and shared an adorable photo of the two on her Instagram.

Mami ❤️

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

