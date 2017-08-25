Jennifer Garner Takes in the Venice Beach Vibe With Her Family

Jennifer Garner has been getting in lots of quality time with her kids this week!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted soaking up the sunshine with some friends and family members at Venice Beach earlier this week in Venice, Calif.

Jennifer did some browsing at the local shops before excusing herself to take phone call.

On Wednesday (August 23), Jennifer took her and ex Ben Affleck‘s daughters – Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8 (not pictured) – indoor rock climbing at Rockreation in Los Angeles.

Jen then met up with a friend for a shopping spree at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

Ben was spotted back in Los Angeles on Thursday after going on some lowkey dates with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in New York City.

