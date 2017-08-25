Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 7:11 pm

Jennifer Garner Takes in the Venice Beach Vibe With Her Family

Jennifer Garner Takes in the Venice Beach Vibe With Her Family

Jennifer Garner has been getting in lots of quality time with her kids this week!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted soaking up the sunshine with some friends and family members at Venice Beach earlier this week in Venice, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer did some browsing at the local shops before excusing herself to take phone call.

On Wednesday (August 23), Jennifer took her and ex Ben Affleck‘s daughters – Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8 (not pictured) – indoor rock climbing at Rockreation in Los Angeles.

Jen then met up with a friend for a shopping spree at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.

Ben was spotted back in Los Angeles on Thursday after going on some lowkey dates with girlfriend Lindsay Shookus in New York City.

See all the pics from Jennifer’s day below…
