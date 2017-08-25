Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Bares It All in Risque 'V Magazine' Photo Shoot

Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 1:56 pm

Kendall Jenner Reveals What It Was Like To Be On 'Vogue' For The First Time

Kendall Jenner helped celebrate Sofia Richie‘s birthday!

The 21-year-old model was spotted as she headed out of the birthday bash on Thursday night (August 24) at Delilah’s in West Hollywood, Calif.

Earlier that day, Kendall share a video where she opened up about what it was like to be on the cover of Vogue for the first time.

“The first time I saw the issue was when I did a little photo shoot with my family for Vogue where we recreated Sixteen Candle‘s at my mom’s house. That was actually a genuine reaction at the end,” Kendall explained.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
