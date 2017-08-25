Top Stories
Taylor Swift's New Song 'Look What You Made Me Do' - LISTEN NOW!

The Bachelor's Nick Viall &amp; Vanessa Grimaldi Split, End Engagement

Did Taylor Swift Respond to Katy Perry's 'Regina George' Tweet in New Song?

Bill Nye Is Suing Disney for $9 Million

Fri, 25 August 2017 at 9:23 am

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Low-Cut Dress for Date Night with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Low-Cut Dress for Date Night with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian steps out for a date night with boyfriend Younes Bendjima at the opening of the new nightclub Poppy on Thursday (August 24) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old reality star wore a plunging little black dress that showed off a lot of skin and cleavage!

Poppy is the new club from the H.Wood Group, the same company that launched such celeb hotspots as Bootsy Bellows, Delilah, Nice Guy, and the Peppermint Club. Expect all the stars to flock to this one now!
kourtney kardashian wears low cut dress date night 01
kourtney kardashian wears low cut dress date night 02
kourtney kardashian wears low cut dress date night 03
kourtney kardashian wears low cut dress date night 04
kourtney kardashian wears low cut dress date night 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

  • Whiteley

    What the hell are they wearing? They look ridiculous.

  • TaraTeller

    i see The Slow One had her boobs done again. she looks like the trash she is. i guess the nannies are taking care of her kids 24/7 now.