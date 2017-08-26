Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Grab a Saturday Morning Breakfast in Santa Monica

Lindsay Shookus holds onto boyfriend Ben Affleck's arm while walking back to their car after breakfast on Saturday morning (August 26) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple is clearly not worried about showing off their love in public anymore!

Ben and Lindsay have been flying back and forth from New York and Los Angeles to spend time with each other as they live on opposite coasts.

Lindsay is an executive at Saturday Night Live and she is preparing for the upcoming season, which debuts in one month.

