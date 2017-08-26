Celebs Predict Winner of Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight!
The highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is about to begin and celebs have been speaking out all day with their predictions on who will win.
A lot of celebs seem to be rooting for McGregor, who is clearly the underdog in the fight. He has never fought in a boxing match before and Mayweather is undefeated after 49 fights!
There are tons of celebs who are expected to make an appearance at the fight this evening. Make sure to check out the list of attendees.
Read prediction tweets below!
My heart wants McGregor. My head says Mayweather.
— Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) August 26, 2017
i CAN'T WAIT FOR THE FIGHT. CHRIS IS COMING OVER TO WATCH WITH ME AND MY BOYS…. MCGREGOR ALL DAY….THAT'S OUR BLOOD.
— GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) August 26, 2017
It's time ! #MayweathervMcgregor . C'mon @TheNotoriousMMA . 🇮🇪☘️
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 26, 2017
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) August 26, 2017
tonight #ConorMcGregor shuts the world up!! #fookOFF pic.twitter.com/Up3wQT9d71
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 26, 2017
A Fighting Song written for Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA #NOTORIOUS is FEROCIOUS pic.twitter.com/FwmOrnwcB2
— JEDWARD (@planetjedward) August 26, 2017
I'm team @TheNotoriousMMA
No diggity No doubt!
Whatever Happens he will go to war tonight & I'm not Irish but I'm going with him #mcgregor
— Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) August 26, 2017
Mayweather or Mcgregor🤔??
— Aaron Carpenter (@AaronCarpenter) August 27, 2017
So excited to play the Gorge tonight. One of my favorite venues ever. Last show of the tour so let's get a little crazy. Mayweather TKO in 7
— nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) August 26, 2017
C'mon mcgregor 🍀
— Georgia May Jagger (@GeorgiaMJagger) August 27, 2017
#Mcgregor 👊🏻✔
— Barry Sloane (@BarrySloane) August 27, 2017