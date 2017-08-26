Sat, 26 August 2017 at 2:58 pm
Floyd Mayweather's Crazy Pre-Fight Meal Revealed!
- Most people wouldn’t be able to eat this much food in a whole day – TMZ
- Louis Tomlinson recalls his first VMAs with One Direction – Just Jared Jr
- John Mayer is searching for a date on Instagram – Lainey Gossip
- Hollywood is skewering Trump for pardoning Joe Arpaio – TooFab
- Here’s how Showtime will benefit from the big fight – The Hollywood Reporter
Photos: Getty
