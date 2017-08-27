Top Stories
Sun, 27 August 2017 at 3:19 pm

Bellamy Young, Darren Criss, Joey King Attend WordTheatre's In The Cosmos Event

Bellamy Young makes her red carpet entrance at WordTheatre’s In The Cosmos: Where We Come From, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going event on Saturday (August 26) in Hollywood.

The Scandal actress was joined by Darren Criss, Joey King with boyfriend Jacob Elordi, and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jason George.

The actors all read pieces during the event which featured many actors and musicians to take you on a ride through the universe.

“From creation myths to the Big Bang to alien life forms, a constellation of actors will bring to life the story of the Cosmos in the words of the great poets, astronomers, comics, mythologists, musicians, philosophers, scientists, cosmological physicists, astronauts, and mystics. Accompanied by rousing renditions of classical and contemporary music, we will contemplate our galaxy with such visionaries as David Bowie, Elton John, Monty Python, Copernicus, Galileo, Einstein, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Stephen Hawking, and Diane Ackerman.”
Photos: FayesVision/WENN
Posted to: Bellamy Young, Darren Criss, Jacob Elordi, Jason George, Joey King

