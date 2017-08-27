Hailey Baldwin Get Sheer at the MTV VMAs 2017!

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely stunning at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 20-year-old model stepped out at the award show in a dazzling sheer and jewel encrusted jumpsuit at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Hailey was also joined at the event by Bretman Rock and Jasmine Sanders, who was accompanied by designer Jeremy Scott.

During the evening, Hailey changed into another sheer look and took to the stage to help introduce DNCE‘s performance with Rod Stewart.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.