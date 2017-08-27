Top Stories
MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

MTV VMAs 2017 - Full Coverage!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Camila Cabello During MTV VMAs 2017 Performance (Video)

Sun, 27 August 2017 at 11:19 pm

Hailey Baldwin Get Sheer at the MTV VMAs 2017!

Hailey Baldwin Get Sheer at the MTV VMAs 2017!

Hailey Baldwin looked absolutely stunning at the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 20-year-old model stepped out at the award show in a dazzling sheer and jewel encrusted jumpsuit at The Forum on Sunday afternoon (August 27) in Inglewood, Calif.

Hailey was also joined at the event by Bretman Rock and Jasmine Sanders, who was accompanied by designer Jeremy Scott.

During the evening, Hailey changed into another sheer look and took to the stage to help introduce DNCE‘s performance with Rod Stewart.

FYI: Hailey is wearing a Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Make sure to tune in for the 2017 MTV VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV.

Just Jared on Facebook
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 01
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 02
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 03
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 04
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 05
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 06
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 07
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 08
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 09
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 10
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 11
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 12
hailey baldwin sheer 2017 mtv vmas 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 MTV VMAs, Bretman Rock, Hailey Baldwin, Jasmine Sanders, MTV VMAs, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Malia Obama was harassed by a fan at Harvard University - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's new song just broke a YouTube record - Just Jared Jr
  • Former Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent ditches her clothes in latest selfie - TooFab
  • Get all the details on the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mackenzie Zielger just released her latest dance tutorial - Just Jared Jr
  • TaraTeller

    fugly man face nepotism nobody