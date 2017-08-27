Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video - WATCH NOW!

Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video just debuted during the 2017 MTV VMAs!

The 27-year-old entertainer is wearing so many looks during the video and playing lots of different characters. She can be seen as a zombie, a dominatrix diva, and more.

There seems to be many references to Taylor‘s past – one including a shirt saying “I <3 T.S.," which is of course a reference to that infamous tank Tom Hiddleston wore during her Fourth of July party years ago.

In addition, the ending featured Taylor throwing shade left and right. At one point, she references her infamous statement reacting to Kim Kardashian leaking her conversation with Kanye West by saying the line “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

Taylor says more at the end, including “Stop making that surprised face, it’s so annoying,” “You can’t possibly be that surprised all the time,” “Y’all stop acting like you’re all nice. You are so fake,” “Whoop, there she goes, playing the victim again,” and “Getting receipts. Gonna edit this later.”

You may recognize a familiar face as one of the dancer’s: Taylor‘s pal Todrick Hall!